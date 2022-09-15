Utd job 'good opportunity' says Fox

Caretaker Liam Fox says the Dundee United job is " a good opportunity" despite the team's dreadful start to the season and the delay in appointing a new manager.

Fox, 38, has taken the team for the past few weeks after Jack Ross was sacked and has recorded a League Cup win at Livingston and a Premiership draw at Motherwell.

“I think it’s a good job to have,” he said. “I can only speak from the inside and I think there is a good group of players and a really good club. Whoever gets the job will inherit both of those things."

“I’ve enjoyed the last three weeks but it’s not up to me whether I’m given the opportunity or not."