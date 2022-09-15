Hasenhuttl on Livramento, Djenopo and Aston Villa
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s trip to Aston Villa on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl praised the nation’s response to the death of Her Majesty The Queen and admitted he would not have been surprised if this weekend’s games had been cancelled as well: “You can be very proud of people living here. The way they have shown their respect for a wonderful person – it is something very special."
Everybody is available for selection apart from long-term absentees Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia: “Tino’s recovery looks good – he is back on the grass so we are in a good timescale. It’s been tough for Romeo but this is a good chance for him to work on his deficits while he is out.”
He expects an “intense” game at Villa: “They are full of high-quality individuals and are starting to play better. Last season it was possibly our worst away game so this is a good chance for us to show we can do things better."
On Moussa Djenepo signing a new three-year contract: “This is very important. With his character in the dressing room, he is a very lively factor in this group. He has learned to be flexible and can play three or four positions. There’s still a lot to come.”
He backed Che Adams to keep scoring goals for Saints despite a bad miss last time out against Wolves: “We’ve found the best role for him and he’s thankful for that. He feels very good and that’s why his performances are good. I’m sure in the future that goals will keep coming.”