Hasenhuttl praised the nation’s response to the death of Her Majesty The Queen and admitted he would not have been surprised if this weekend’s games had been cancelled as well: “You can be very proud of people living here. The way they have shown their respect for a wonderful person – it is something very special."

Everybody is available for selection apart from long-term absentees Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia: “Tino’s recovery looks good – he is back on the grass so we are in a good timescale. It’s been tough for Romeo but this is a good chance for him to work on his deficits while he is out.”

He expects an “intense” game at Villa: “They are full of high-quality individuals and are starting to play better. Last season it was possibly our worst away game so this is a good chance for us to show we can do things better."

On Moussa Djenepo signing a new three-year contract: “This is very important. With his character in the dressing room, he is a very lively factor in this group. He has learned to be flexible and can play three or four positions. There’s still a lot to come.”