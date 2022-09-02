Gary O'Neil is not concerning himself with thoughts about taking the full-time manager's role at Bournemouth, preferring instead to focus on the football.

The Cherries' interim boss was appointed in the aftermath of Scott Parker's abrupt dismissal on Tuesday and guided his players to a goalless draw with Wolves in his first game in charge.

Nottingham Forest on Saturday present a third game in eight days and O'Neil admits the whirlwind nature of this week has given little time to think further afield.

""I haven't even considered the long-term situation regarding myself," he said. "The first two days were fully focused on Wolves and the last day and a half fully focused on Nottingham Forest.

"I'm trying to make sure that the boys have had everything that they need and are ready to go, so nothing about myself at all."

According to the latest odds, O'Neil is in the running to replace Parker but behind the likes of Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder to take his first managerial role.

"I tend not to make such big decisions on the spot, so I won't be considering it right now," the 39-year-old said. "I've got so much going on with the games and the squad.

"It may be the weekend, it may be the weekend after. I'm just fully focused on the next one at the moment."