Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford produced one of their best performances of the season last time out when they beat Southampton 2-1 - certainly the best since Roy Hodgson took over. So the three-week break since then and the absence of a number of players on international duty has come at a frustrating time.

The Hornets have seven weeks to save their season and stay in the Premier League. The match at Liverpool this weekend is one they are unlikely to gain much from, which then leaves them eight games to avoid relegation.

It’s the home matches which are going to prove pivotal and they have five still to come at Vicarage Road, all winnable: Leeds, Brentford, Burnley, Leicester and one to be re-arranged against Everton. And yet Watford are a better team away from home.

At Vicarage Road Watford have lost their past eight in a row. Away from home the Hornets have won two, drawn two and lost two in their previous six.

Much focus will be on Ismaila Sarr at Anfield. He has been linked with Liverpool, although that was some time ago and could have simply been as a result of his friendship with Sadio Mane.

Sarr will return to the Watford squad having made his return from injury playing alongside Mane for Senegal. Normally you would assume he would return straight to the team, but Cucho Hernandez, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis played so well at St Mary’s it’s difficult to know who will be dropped - whoever is will feel very hard-done by.

Reports last week suggest Sarr will leave Watford at the end of the season whether they stay up or not. The Hornets signed him for a lot of money (reportedly about £30 million) so it will be interesting how much he eventually goes for considering he’s had another injury-hit season.

The owners will do well to make a significant profit on the player given this. What they will want is him playing from now until the end of the season to showcase his undoubted talent.