West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Pre-match facts

West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt meet for the second time in European competition, with West Ham previously eliminating the German side in the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1975-76.

The Hammers' only previous home match against Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in a 3-1 win at Upton Park, with Trevor Brooking scoring twice. That was the last time West Ham played against German opponents in Europe.

David Moyes is the first Scottish manager to reach the semi-finals of the Uefa Cup/Europa League since 2007-08, when Walter Smith took Rangers all the way to the final.