West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Pre-match facts

Getty Images

  • West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt meet for the second time in European competition, with West Ham previously eliminating the German side in the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1975-76.

  • The Hammers' only previous home match against Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in a 3-1 win at Upton Park, with Trevor Brooking scoring twice. That was the last time West Ham played against German opponents in Europe.

  • David Moyes is the first Scottish manager to reach the semi-finals of the Uefa Cup/Europa League since 2007-08, when Walter Smith took Rangers all the way to the final.

  • West Ham have scored the most goals via crosses (five) as well as the joint-most headed goals (five) of any side in the Europa League this season. Two of those goals were assisted by Aaron Cresswell from dead ball situations – only Rangers full-back James Tavernier has assisted as many goals from those scenarios this season.