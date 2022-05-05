Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs manager's press conference:

Sergio Reguilon has not trained because of a groin injury and Conte isn't sure "whether it is possible for him to come back" before the end of the season.

On Dejan Kulusevski staying permanently, he said: "Not officially but he is 100% a Tottenham player."

He praised Son Heung-min, saying: "To be his coach is a great pleasure and honour."

He said now is "not a good moment" to tell Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici about his transfer targets and joked it would be a "very, very, very big list".

Of the game at Anfield, Conte said: "We need to play a good game, not be scared of the pressure" and that his side have prepared "very well".

He added: "We need to go there and play our game. We are in the race for a place in the Champions League and we have to find a way to get points in every game."

