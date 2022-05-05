Conte on summer shopping list, Reguilon injury and Liverpool

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs manager's press conference:

  • Sergio Reguilon has not trained because of a groin injury and Conte isn't sure "whether it is possible for him to come back" before the end of the season.

  • On Dejan Kulusevski staying permanently, he said: "Not officially but he is 100% a Tottenham player."

  • He praised Son Heung-min, saying: "To be his coach is a great pleasure and honour."

  • He said now is "not a good moment" to tell Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici about his transfer targets and joked it would be a "very, very, very big list".

  • Of the game at Anfield, Conte said: "We need to play a good game, not be scared of the pressure" and that his side have prepared "very well".

  • He added: "We need to go there and play our game. We are in the race for a place in the Champions League and we have to find a way to get points in every game."

