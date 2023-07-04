Brentford unveil new home kit

Brentford's new kitBrentford FC

Brentford have unveiled their new home kit, which will again be worn for two seasons.

The kit, which will be worn for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, incorporates the club’s 'bee sting' graphic with a red to black fade, that also features on the shorts.

Chief executive Jon Varney said: "We are proud to have collaborated with Umbro in designing this bold but traditional kit.

"This will be the fourth kit we have rolled over in recent years. The two-year cycle not only ensures affordability for our fans but also aligns with our commitment to reducing waste and promoting a greener future for the next generation of Bees fans."

