Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, 32, could return to Borussia Dortmund this summer as Barcelona cannot afford to pay the out-of-contract Germany midfielder's wages. (Bild - in German, external)

Barca have tried to persuade Gundogan by extending their contract offer to three years with reduced wages, while Arsenal have offered a two-year deal and a lucrative proposal is also expected from a Saudi club. (Sport - in Spanish, external)

Newcastle United have been informed that England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, intends to stay at Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column