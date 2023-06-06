Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record), external

The £6.5m asking price for Dessers may mind Rangers to look at Atalanta forward Sam Lammers as an alternative. (Scotsman - subscription), external

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is nearing a move to Rangers after completing a medical. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription), external

