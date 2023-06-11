We asked you for your thoughts on a historic achievement for Manchester City.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Kit: Fantastic night in Istanbul and City proved they know how to win, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson stood up in particular. The scenes at the end with Gundo in the stands were very emotional and may be his last moment for the club. A special team and night…thank you.

Alan: An average performance but who cares! Awesome Ederson, Dias and Stones (again). Everyone exhausted. What an achievement. Forza Pep!

David: I have been a City supporter since 1947. What a result - fantastic. Was in tears at the end. Whatever luck there was in the last 15 minutes was well deserved. Now for my next 20 years...

Heather: Waited so long, suffered so much, so well deserved. As a Man City fan for many years, I'm over the moon for the team and for us the true supporters of this absolutely amazing team. They left it all on the pitch and truly deserve the success they are having now after so many years of hurt and pain. Well done Man City.

Nich: It was never about the performance - it was about getting the job done. Not choking and not making unusual team selections. Inter came to stifle the team, which was high pressure. But the better team ultimately found a way and that’s what great teams do.

Nathan: I think I screamed the street down! I was so happy. Just seeing it all come together and a masterclass Ederson performance meant so much! Hopefully more trophies to come!