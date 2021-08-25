Arsenal have held discussions with Atletico Madrid over signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, although the 30-year-old would prefer a move to Manchester United if he leaves the Spanish capital. The Gunners are not willing to meet Atleti's £34m price-tag for the former Tottenham defender. (Eurosport)

A whole list of players could leave Arsenal next week - including Brazil winger Willian, England internationals Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. Also Spain defender Hector Bellerin, Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira and Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac. (Standard)

Meanwhile, Arsenal technical director Edu is under growing pressure at the club, with Mark Overmars being considered as a replacement. (Express)

