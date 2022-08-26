Key points: Celtic media conference

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says “it’s a shame” his inspirational ex-manager - and Real Madrid icon - Ferenc Puskas, who died in 2006, won’t see him lead his side against the Spanish giants, but believes he would have taken “great pride”.

The Australian also says there is “no way” his players will be distracted domestically by the prospect of glamour European occasions.

On facing Dundee United in the Premiership this weekend, Postecoglou says his side must “ignore the fact” Jack Ross’ men are struggling for form.

Celtic will also be preparing for United to “be at their best” at Tannadice on Sunday.