Key points: Celtic media conference

  • Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says “it’s a shame” his inspirational ex-manager - and Real Madrid icon - Ferenc Puskas, who died in 2006, won’t see him lead his side against the Spanish giants, but believes he would have taken “great pride”.

  • The Australian also says there is “no way” his players will be distracted domestically by the prospect of glamour European occasions.

  • On facing Dundee United in the Premiership this weekend, Postecoglou says his side must “ignore the fact” Jack Ross’ men are struggling for form.

  • Celtic will also be preparing for United to “be at their best” at Tannadice on Sunday.

  • Postecoglou confirmed new recruit Sead Haksabanovic is “really keen to get involved” but Celtic “must be careful” about when the forward makes his debut.