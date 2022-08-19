Alex Inglethorpe says he feels "incredibly fortunate" after signing a new deal to extend his stay as the director of Liverpool's Academy.

Inglethorpe, who joined the club from Tottenham in 2012, has been in his current role since 2014.

He said: “It really isn’t much of a decision. Like most people, I spent the best part of 20 years trying to get here and when you’re here you don’t really want to leave.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be offered the chance to continue evolving and creating what we do and I’ve still got as much energy and enthusiasm for the role as I had on day one. The biggest compliment you can be paid is to be trusted to do your job.”