Burnley v Brighton: In pictures

Burnley v Brighton: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBrighton's players were left dejected after Burnley scored in the early minutes of the game. The goal was allowed to stand by VAR after protests from the Seagulls playersPublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBut, after a one-sided first period, the tide began to turn in Brighton's favour after the break and Neal Maupay drew them levelimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnd Alexis Mac Allister scored Brighton's second goal just minutes after being brought on as a substituteimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThe Seagulls held on to record a comeback win on the opening day