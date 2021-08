Arsenal are ready to make a move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, with Manchester United unable to agree a fee for the 30-year-old England international. (Sun)

The Gunners are in competition with Tottenham for the signature of Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian)

Meanwhile, Barcelona have offered 32-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Neto to both Arsenal and Spurs. (Express)

