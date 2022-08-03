Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - Champions

This season's prediction - Champions

Manchester City have been Premier League champions four of the past five seasons and I expect another straight fight with Liverpool to end with them on top again.

The signing of Erling Haaland solves the one main flaw in a magnificent side, namely a tendency not to convert so many of the chances they create. He is proven high class and was one of the most coveted strikers in world football.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also an ideal replacement for Fernandinho, while Jack Grealish will be better for one full season under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has said farewell to key components of their successes in Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko but City do not look any weaker than last season.

See Phil's full Premier League predictions here