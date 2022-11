Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Genuinely, that nobody gets injured.

I don't agree with this World Cup. It doesn't excite me.

Luckily, Liverpool only have seven players competing and, of those, only Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez will start.

It would be nice if Nunez continued his good form and scored a few, but honestly the fewer minutes the better.

