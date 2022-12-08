McGeady makes comeback in friendly win

Aiden McGeady made his return from a five-month injury absence as Hibs beat Raith Rovers 1-0 in a closed-door friendly at Easter Road.

The winger has played just four times - his only appearances in 2022 - following his summer move to Hibs after a recurrence of the medial ligament problem he suffered at Sunderland.

McGeady, 36, came off the bench for the final half hour as Hibs ran out winners over Champonship visitors Raith thanks to Josh Campbell's first-half strike.

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet also continued his recovery from long-term injury with a start as Hibs prepare for their return to Premiership action at home to Rangers next Thursday.

Hibs: Marshall (Dąbrowski 45), Cadden (Megwa 45, O MacIntyre 85), Fish (Porteous 45), Bushiri (Hanlon 45), Stevenson (Cabraja 45), Newell (Kenneh 45), Magennis (Henderson 45), Jair (Campbell 45), Youan (Melkersen 45, O’Connor 85), McKirdy (McGeady 60), Nisbet (Mitchell 60).