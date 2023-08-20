Harbottle looking to build on 'steady' Hibs debut

Riley Harbottle has set his sights on proving himself good enough to be a regular starter now that he has had his first competitive start in Hibernian's Viaplay Cup win over Raith Rovers.

The 22-year-old Englishman moved to Easter Road after leaving hometown club Nottingham Forest this summer.

"I have loved it here so far," he told Hibs TV. "Every moment I have been here has been really good.

"I probably haven't had the minutes I wanted at the moment, but it is down to me to prove myself and get myself into the team. It was good to make my competitive debut - I thought it was a steady performance and something that I can definitely build on."

Hibs lost their opening two Scottish Premiership fixtures, but beating Rovers took them into the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals, while they have progressed to face Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-off.

"Winning is massive for mentality and the camaraderie of the group," Harbottle said. "We haven't had the result we have wanted in the league so far, but we have been winning in Europe and in cups like this, so hopefully we can build on that and take that momentum into our league campaign."

Of second-tier Rovers, he added: "It was a tough game - it wasn't an easy game for us by any means. They tested us a lot, but I thought we were very good, particularly in the second half.

"We always expected them to come out of the traps quickly. I think in the second half our fitness and the quality of our players shone through."