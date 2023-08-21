Newell the 'gamechanger' again - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts as Hibs progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with a win against Raith Rovers.

Here's what you had to say:

Cam: A win, but still not a convincing performance. Youan is beginning to show the glimmers of magic that he can produce, but I'm still worried with our defence every time the opposition attacks... every attack against is a 'hold your breath' moment for Hibs fans!

Ross: Megwa and Harbottle done themselves no harm, but Newell yet again changed the game. A wins a win in the cup.

John: Still waiting for the quality. Again the midfield players were easily brushed aside, instantly putting the defence under pressure. Thank goodness for Newell, he inspires the players around him and was a factor in a better second half.

Colin: Good result with changed team. Offensively we'll score goals but individual errors are resulting in the needless loss of goals. Harbottle and Megwa impressed and could push for a start, but lack of clean sheets are a continued worry.

Fergis: Not a great performance but it was all about the result. Thought Doidge was really good and worked hard all over the pitch. Again we looked a different team when Newell came on. Raith deserve credit as they played some good football, just relieved to be in next round.