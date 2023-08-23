Mitov's Bulgaria call-up 'much deserved' - MacLean

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has hailed goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the 26-year-old was called up to the Bulgaria national team for the first time.

MacLean believes that Mitov is a great example to potential signings of how they can progress their career at St Johnstone.

“It’s much deserved," MacLean said about Mitov's call-up. "He’s been excellent since he’s come in, on and off the pitch.

"That’s why he came up to Scotland - to play, so it’s great credit to him that he knocked back offers to come up here and showcase himself in the Premiership.

“We’ve brought a lot of boys up from England, and that’s the sort of selling point - that you can come up here and showcase yourself and look to kick on in your career.

"That’s what Dimi did - delighted for him, and it shows the other players that have come up that if you do well in the league then you can progress and go forward.”