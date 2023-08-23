Mitov's Bulgaria call-up 'much deserved' - MacLean

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has hailed goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the 26-year-old was called up to the Bulgaria national team for the first time.

MacLean believes that Mitov is a great example to potential signings of how they can progress their career at St Johnstone.

“It’s much deserved," MacLean said about Mitov's call-up. "He’s been excellent since he’s come in, on and off the pitch.

"That’s why he came up to Scotland - to play, so it’s great credit to him that he knocked back offers to come up here and showcase himself in the Premiership.

“We’ve brought a lot of boys up from England, and that’s the sort of selling point - that you can come up here and showcase yourself and look to kick on in your career.

"That’s what Dimi did - delighted for him, and it shows the other players that have come up that if you do well in the league then you can progress and go forward.”

SNS

Related Topics