We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Arsenal and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Robin: Arteta has to go back to basics. He needs to play White at right-back, push Partey into midfield and take Havertz out of the team, he’s clearly not good enough. It’s not too late to admit your mistakes Mikel, you and Arsenal will be better for it.

Nick: We played well but unfortunately we like to shoot ourselves in the foot. We know teams are going to park their triple decker bus, so we need to not gift them a goal in the first minute! I believe we should start Gabriel. However, we played well for the most part.

Rokas: How much more of Havertz should Arsenal suffer before Arteta realises he does not fit in? It seems that the whole balance and shape is being readjusted because of Havertz. Partey is out of position, our defence is out of shape just to accommodate him, we need to drop Havertz.

Chris: Disappointing result but one point better than nothing. We have to stay positive, with possibly another 40 plus matches to play over the next 9-10 months. We'll need all the squad to be competing physically and to be mentally stronger as the season goes on. Let's get the 'bad' games done with now. Trust the process!

Fulham fans

Rashid: The formation was not to our best XI. We were too hesitant and passing back too much. The substitutes made the difference. Once ahead, we should have managed the game by playing into their half, not playing from our back four. The resulting goal to equalise came from losing the ball and giving a corner, which could have been avoided. Overall, we were too casual.

Steve: With seemingly all against us, the lads played with heart and spirit! If the front office gets it together with signings, and they manage to hold the rest together, we will equal achieving 10th last year.

Christopher: Fulham fully deserved their point today. They could have easily got all three points if they hadn’t given away that silly penalty. The sending off was harsh and Traore nearly won it at the death. A good solid all-round performance.

Ben: Fantastic away performance, not sure what Arteta is on about. Fulham could have been 4-0 up at half-time. It's hard to say that we were the better team, as Arsenal bossed possession, but we had the best chances in the first half and deserved to get a point with 10 men. Imagine if Traore had finished in added time to make it 3-2.