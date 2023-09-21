BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith in Frankfurt

An Aberdeen fan has been arrested in Frankfurt after pyrotechnics were thrown at home fans during the Pittodrie side's Europa Conference League opener.

The stadium announcer had asked fans to stop using pyros, just before the incident occurred.

"During the first half, one of the away fans threw a burning pyrotechnic object into the neighbouring home fan block," Frankfurt Police said in a statement.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. We caught the crime on video and arrested the suspect."

In a statement, Aberdeen added: "The club is deeply disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters, which threatens to tarnish the good reputation of Aberdeen FC and the vast majority of Dons supporters.

"The club will now fully cooperate with UEFA and the relevant authorities during the course of any investigations."