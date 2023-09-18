'A joy to watch Celtic last season' - Slot

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is wary of Celtic's quality ahead of the Champions League group stage clash, and praised opposite number Brendan Rodgers.

"I admire them as a team, first of all because they play football, which I like to see," Slot said. "They did so last season as well under the former coach.

"Brendan Rodgers did a very good job at Leicester City, reached the semi-finals of the Conference League with football everybody enjoys watching. It was a joy to watch Celtic last season.

"We will defend [Kyogo Furuhashi] the best way we can. We will inform our defenders of his qualities and not his injury."