T﻿ransfer news: United consider Bayindir move

Gossip column graphic

Sheikh Jassim is set to complete his full £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October. (Sun)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Fenerbahce and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, with the 25-year-old having a release clause of £4.2m. (Mail)

Bayindir has undergone pre-medical checks in Greece on an existing back problem, the results of which will determine whether United take the deal any further. (Star)

United and Chelsea have both entered the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Kustojia. (Mail)

Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column

Related Topics