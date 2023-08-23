Sheikh Jassim is set to complete his full £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October. (Sun), external

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Fenerbahce and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, with the 25-year-old having a release clause of £4.2m. (Mail), external

Bayindir has undergone pre-medical checks in Greece on an existing back problem, the results of which will determine whether United take the deal any further. (Star), external

United and Chelsea have both entered the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Kustojia. (Mail), external

Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column