Three weeks ago, Brighton seemed to be leading the race for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

We all know how that worked out with David Moyes and West Ham snapping up the talented Ghana international on Sunday, ironically after beating Brighton in the Premier League a day earlier.

BBC Radio Sussex got the inside track on Kudus from Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman on their Albion Unlimited podcast earlier this month: "He has played as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and then last season he was played as a forward or a false nine and performed really well. He has all the tools needed to adapt to the Premier League.

"He is so good in small spaces and is both efficient and effective. If fans can remember Samir Nasri, he is like a quicker version of him. He is clearly not the finished article but can modify his game to be one of the greatest midfielders around.

"He is determined, strong and does not shy away from challenges. In fact, he comes alive when the lights are brighter. Last season, he was unbelievable against Liverpool in the Champions League and he clearly thrives in the big games.

"An exciting player, he is a quintessential great African player at the right age. And, not only he is a good player, he is also a promising human being. He understands what it requires to be a professional athlete and play the game at a level where you need more than just skill."

