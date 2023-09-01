Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has scored five goals in his last four starts against Rangers across all competitions, including scoring a brace in his last league start against the Gers in April.

Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in four goals in his last three league games against Celtic (3 goals, 1 assist), as many as he was in his first 21 league appearances against them before this (1 goal, 3 assists).

No team has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than Celtic (7) and no team has conceded fewer goals than Rangers (1).

Rangers have scored in each of their last 58 Scottish Premiership matches at Ibrox (151 goals); this is the longest current home scoring run in the division. Their last blank at home in the league was a 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical in March 2020.

Celtic come into this match having won just three of their last seven Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L2) and have lost two of their last three away matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in May.

Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers won seven of his 10 league Old Firm derbies during his first spell in charge of the club (W7 D2 L1); that 70% win ratio is the best of any Celtic manager in league competition against Rangers.

Celtic have won the first league Old Firm derby in five of the last seven seasons (L2), including a 4-0 win in their first match against Rangers last term.