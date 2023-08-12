Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson following his side's win over Sheffield United: "We knew Sheffield United would make like difficult for us and they wouldn't take too many chances playing through the midfield, but I thought we dealt with it extremely well. It's just a bit disappointing not to get that second goal to give ourselves a margin.

"Odsonne [Edouard] has been excellent in pre-season. I don't think we saw the best of him last season. In the 10 games I had at the end of the season we always thought the quality was there.

"What he's done for us in pre-season and today, that's what he's got. That's in his locker and it's really good to see him bringing that out.

"I hope today's game, not just the goal but his all-round play, will improve his confidence because if we can get him playing at that level week after week, I think we can be a handful for a lot of teams."