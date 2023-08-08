Advice for Rangers from old friend and old foe - gossip

Former Rangers defender Nikola Katic urges Ibrox supporters not to panic following Saturday's opening-day Scottish Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock. (Football Scotland), external

Ramon Vega, once of Celtic and Switzerland, urges Rangers not to underestimate Champions League qualifying opponents Servette. (Herald - subscription), external

Nicolas Raskin can increase his chances with Belgium if he features in the Champions League with Rangers. (Herald - subscription), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes recent signing Jose Cifuentes will give his side the on-field communication they need. (Record), external

Beale encourages onlookers to let "exciting" Cifuentes "settle" at Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription), external

