Celtic appoint Rose as non-executive director

Lifelong fan Brian Rose has been appointed as a non-executive director at Celtic.

Rose, currently a director of Apple Services in London, said: "It is a tremendous honour to join Celtic and I am really looking forward to working with other board members and colleagues to contribute to the continued growth and development of the club which I have such affection for."

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell believes Rose's "knowledge and experience will be invaluable" in helping to drive the club forward.