St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has explained how Declan Gallagher's desire for more game time and the availability of "very good defender" James Bolton led to the Scotland cap's sale to Dundee United.

Bolton has signed a one-year contract after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

"James is a versatile player that I've known from down in England in his time at Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Plymouth," Robinson told his club website.

“He'll bring a vast amount of experience and he's a very good defender.

"He gives us another option in there and adds to our numbers with Declan leaving. This was the reason we allowed this to happen, because we knew we had someone else coming in.

"We need to get him up to speed, but he's a fit boy. It's another quality player in the building."

Gallagher spent a season with St Mirren after leaving Aberdeen last summer.

"Declan had an opportunity arise to move to Dundee United and he’s from Dundee, so it’s something that works well for him,” Robinson added.

"He hasn’t played as much as he wanted to since the World Cup and we couldn’t guarantee him those minutes.

"I’ve worked with Declan for a long time and I couldn’t deny him the opportunity to move closer to home with his family and the chance to get more game time."