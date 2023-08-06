'Pathetic', a 'shambles', but 'give new players time'

We asked you for your response to Rangers' 1-0 opening Premiership season defeat by Kilmarnock and the fans are not holding back.

George: A defeat at the opening game of the new 23-24 season by a team who narrowly avoided relegation last season. Kiĺlie must be laughing at beating a team who spent millions to try and claw back the title from Celtic. Pathetic.

John: The reaction from some of the fans to the Killie result is a joke. I agree the performance was poor. However, to call for sackings after one game is not what true supporters do. Give the manager and the new players a reasonable amount of time and ensure Ibrox rocks this week.

Ian: Defence, defence, defence - you can’t make an attempt at a title race without a great defence. As soon as Killie scored, they defended their lead with that concept. Poor first start team selection. If your going to spend £6m on a player and not use them up front, would the money not have been better spent at the back? At least start with tried XI.

Duncan: Kilmarnock were competent in defence and broke forward well on a few occasions. Rangers were incompetent in defence again. New players have not solved our well-known defensive lapses, though Jack Butland receives pass marks in goal.

Colin: Rangers lack creativity in the final third. Pre-season games have looked the same, I don't see where the goals are going to come from.

Craig: There seems to be a familiar play from last year, which got us nowhere. Michael Beale has been given the backing of the board with money for players, but I feel we missed the boat and should have got Kevin Nisbet and either Ross Stewart or Lyndon Dykes.

Andy: Shocking display, probably the worst I've seen since Pedro Caixinha was in charge. The team was flat everywhere, we didn't have a Plan B to Killie dumping nine behind the ball. Zero width, no pace, no creativity. Hopefully the worst display of the season is out of the way early!

Alex: That was an appalling display from start to finish all over the park. These guys haven't played together before and it showed. I saw nothing that inspired me or gives confidence going forward. Same old defensive errors and no-one taking control.

Sandy: So many new players who under-performed. It is the same old story that Rangers cannot break down a well-organised team. Kilmarnock showed how to defend. James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are a week link in defence and it is time for them to move on. Michael Beale got his tactics wrong and it now seems we are playing catch-up.

Richard: We looked out of ideas in the match going forward. At the back, I always feel there's at least one mistake in the match that will give away a opportunity. We tried playing intricate football on that pitch when putting some service in would have served us better. Early days though. Lots of new players and we can hope they are only going to get better.

Frazer: It was always going to happen. Derek McInnes is a good manager, it’s a difficult surface, Killie played the game better at the end of the day. I’d have started Todd Cantwell and created more early. Seems like it’ll be the same old problems until the new guys are up to speed.

Willie: Did the new transfers get enough time to settle in before the league started? Tactically poor.

Dean: What an absolute shambles. Nine new singings and none of them were any better than last season's dross. League's over, give it to Celtic today.