Confirmed team news - Liverpool v Leicester

Liverpool make six changes to the side that beat Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah is back in the squad after Africa Cup of Nations duty but is only on the bench, while Sadio Mane is not involved.

Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Thiago all come in, with January signing Luis Diaz given a first start.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino make way.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Firmino, Jota.