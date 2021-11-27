Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to Match of the Day: "I really enjoyed the performance, really enjoyed the team, thought they were fantastic - I am a little bit perplexed to the reaction in the crowd at the end because the performance was fantastic against a team that like to dominate possession, like to out-run you, they didn't do that today.

"If we are going to be self-critical, we probably need to score, but that's life and it can happen in football - the effort, the performance, the quality is there, we have to maintain that level and if we do that we'll get wins.

"Leeds give you a really tough opponent, overall disappointed with the one point but you keep moving forward. When you play Leeds you know the spare men are often your centre backs and you have to have courage to play."