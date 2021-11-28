Leicester 4-2 Watford: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "A good game. We started well on the front foot. We were playing a good side that have shown away that they are threat and can score. The players focus was really good. Some good goals. They had to dig deep and did that. They played the conditions well. Thoroughly deserved."

On James Maddison: "He was outstanding. It is a collective thing for us. James gets isolated a wee bit in terms of what he has and hasn't done. But he is top player and the team is starting to find its rhythm again. It is clicking back to that level. He was technically brilliant, though. Lots of positives."

On the conditions: "The pitch itself played really well. It was firm. It was more the lines you couldn't see. It is difficult. You have to keep your concentration and we did that well."

On fans: "Maybe the pandemic has left people anxious. That comes on to the football pitch. We saw it at Brighton yesterday with Graham Potter, who has done a superb job. It is about a sense of perspective. The tools you need is to be patient. I have knowledge of the game and sometimes you need to step back. I know where we have been and where we want to get too. We lost to Chelsea, who are probably the best team in the world. But today you saw the reaction and that is the spirit in the group."

On Claudio Ranieri: "Well done to the Leicester fans for marking his time here winning the league. He got a great reception and he deserves that. He will always be bonded to this club for what he did."