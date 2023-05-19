West Ham manager David Moyes after reaching the Europa Conference League final: "I'm delighted to get to a European final. We got close last year. Maybe you shouldn't be too surprised.

"We've won 13 and drawn one in this competition and now we have one more to go to see if we can win it. We've done a really good job in Europe this season and we're thrilled.

"The dressing room? Raucous is the word I'd use. I don't want to give too much away but it was great, it's something that as players and managers you don't get too often in your career so we're going to enjoy it.

"It is hard enough to get to any final, never mind a European final and let's be fair I think it was 47 years since we were here last time.

"It is a big achievement for the club. We were in the semi-final last year so sometimes you can say it is a one-off, but maybe (not now) doing two years in a row is very close.

"But the bit now is to win the final."