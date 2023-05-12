'Chelsea clear Sterling for Rangers switch'

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is expected to join Rangers on a free transfer after the Premier League club gave the 23-year-old Englishman, who has been on loan to Stoke City, the green light to move to Ibrox on a long-term contract. (Evening Standard), external

Rangers have agreed terms with Dujon Sterling and the 23-year-old Chelsea right-back is expected to head north for a medical and to sign his contract having already toured Ibrox and the training ground and had talks with manager Michael Beale. (Daily Record), external

In addition to Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, Rangers are close to announcing moves for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. (The Herald), external

Rangers are in talks with Greek club Aris Thessaloniki for £4.3m-rated Honduras winger Luis Palma but face competition for the 23-year-old's signature from other European clubs. (Scottish Sun), external

Ryan Kent, the 26-year-old winger poised to leave Rangers this summer, is a target for Serie A clubs Udinese and Bologna. (Tuttomercato), external

