'Johnson needs to find answer to Hibs' lack of consistency over 90 minutes'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

It was a winning start to Hibs’ top-six campaign as they blew St Mirren away in a blistering first-half performance.

Saints came back into the game after the break and will be ruing a bad miss from Curtis Main that prevented them snatching a point that looked very unlikely at half-time.

Elie Youan opened the scoring, winning the ball at the halfway line before running through to slot home in the opening stages. It was a goal that set the tone for Hibs’ first-half performance as the home side pressed and harried to knock St Mirren out of their stride.

The second goal came from a corner, which found Will Fish unmarked at the back post to nod the ball into the net. It was no more than Hibs deserved and they could have been further ahead by half-time had it not been for wasteful finishing from Chris Cadden, and the referee - and VAR – turning a blind eye to a strong penalty claim after Josh Campbell had been wiped out as he shot.

Lee Johnson still needs to find an answer to Hibs’ inconsistency half to half. It’s been a characteristic of his side this season that they have rarely been able to produce the goods over the course of 90 minutes.

Thankfully, Hibs’ excellent first-half performance was enough to secure the points and take us a step closer to European football next season.

Brian McDermott took in his first match as Hibs’ new director of football and he’ll have his work cut out shaping next season’s first team with Johnson, where recruitment will need to be at a much higher level than last summer.