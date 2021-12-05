Confirmed Team News: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, it's two changes for Crystal Palace from the team who lost 1-0 to Leeds in midweek.

Nathaniel Clyne comes in for Joel Ward at right-back. Christian Benteke replaces Odsonne Edouard up top.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Schlupp, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.