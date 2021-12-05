Confirmed Team News: Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Published
It's an unchanged for Manchester United. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick seems happy with the side who beat Arsenal 3-2 last time out.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Greenwood, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, van de Beek, Elanga.
Meanwhile, it's two changes for Crystal Palace from the team who lost 1-0 to Leeds in midweek.
Nathaniel Clyne comes in for Joel Ward at right-back. Christian Benteke replaces Odsonne Edouard up top.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Schlupp, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.