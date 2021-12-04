Watford 1-3 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We created more chances than Wednesday [against Aston Villa] but the game could be over after 15 minutes. The most important thing is that we won.

"We played in a consistent way, controlled, we played a good game again. Take a look at what happened with Man United, Chelsea, we did it really well, we didn’t allow them to be who they are. I have a lot of respect for Claudio [Ranieri], but it’s not that [Watford] didn't want to do it – we didn't allow it.

"Thanks to Bernardo [Silva]. Because he made me not wrong [when Guardiola said Silva is the league's best player currently]. So thanks to him. I know he’s so humble, there are thousands - well not thousands - but top players in the Premier League, and he is doing so well.

"There are always things we have to improve, but right now, the guys are playing at a really good level."

On Jack Grealish's missed chances: "Jack knows it, he has to do better but – in football, putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing. Sometimes you score goals with three actions, sometimes with 15 – it’s football."