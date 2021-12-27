Brighton boss Graham Potter could be without Leandro Trossard for the trip to Chelsea on Wednesday but was delighted to welcome back injured duo Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate in the win over Brentford.

Trossard scoring a stunning opening goal but was replaced at half-time by Welbeck. It was his and Alzate's first appearance since September.

"He [Trossard] felt a tightness in his hamstring, so whether he plays will depend on his recovery,” said Potter. “He’s not been feeling the best this week so we’ll see how it goes."

The Seagulls head coach paid tribute to Welbeck in the build-up to the Brentford game, noting that his absence coincided with an 11-game winless run.

And Potter believes the former England man's return could be a catalyst for an upturn in results.

"Since he has been back, he has looked better than ever," he said. "He looks sharper and faster.

"I don't have any concerns and I think Danny is the same."