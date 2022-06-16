Considine ready to exit 'comfort zone'

Andrew ConsidineSNS

Andrew Considine had been at Pittodrie for 18 years

Andrew Considine suggests signing for St Johnstone will "get me outside my comfort zone" after 18 years at Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old defender, capped three times for Scotland, has signed a two-year contract after talks over a new deal at their Scottish Premiership rivals broke down.

"It's a new challenge with a new group of boys, which I'm relishing," Considine told St Johnstone's website. "I'm delighted to get the move finalised - the manager has been in touch since the end of the last campaign.

"Both myself and my family are excited to be here."