Hearts season-ticket sales hit 16-year high

Manager Robbie Neilson has hailed the "incredible" backing of Hearts fans after the club hit a 16-year high for season-ticket sales by surpassing the 14,000 mark.

The Tynecastle club say 1,500 were sold in the opening hours of Tuesday, the first day of general sale.

Neilson, whose squad have begun pre-season training, said: "It gives everyone here a huge lift ahead of what will be a massive season for the club.

"We've got so much to look forward to, not least European group-stage football, and I want every season-ticket holder to know we'll be working tirelessly over the coming weeks to ensure we're ready from the first whistle.

"Can we get to 15,000 before our league opener against Ross County? I certainly wouldn't bet against it. The backing from the stands at Tynecastle is incredible and I'd like to thank you all for your ongoing support."