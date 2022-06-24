Tottenham's Harry Winks will have a "point to prove" if Everton's interest in the midfielder results in a move to Goodison Park, according to BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin.

The 26-year-old England international was integral to Spurs' team under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and now Antonio Conte. He made 28 appearances in 2021-22, scoring just one goal and registering two assists.

"Under Pochettino, he was that clever little player in midfield, who had quick accurate passing and would be able to cover the ground quickly - alongside linking the defence to the attack quickly," Godwin told Merseyside Sport on BBC Radio Merseyside.

"He certainly will have a point to prove [if he joins Everton], as he just hasn't had any football. I think the last time he started for Spurs was the nadir of Conte's reign, which was a miserable display at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

"Everton will be getting a hungry player and quite a specific player in midfield, if that is what Frank Lampard wants, and someone who is very keen to make a point.

"Three years ago at Spurs, under Pochettino, it looked like the world was Winks' oyster."

