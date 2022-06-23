Barron attracts Serie A interest; Dons want Boyce

Connor Barron, the 19-year-old midfielder who broke into the Aberdeen first team last season, has emerged as a target for Serie A clubs Bologna and Sassuolo while Celtic are also tracking the Scotland Under-21 international who the Pittodrie club want to secure on a new contract. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen want to sign Hearts striker Liam Boyce but face competition from Ipswich Town for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international. (Scottish Sun), external

Aberdeen's pursuit of 22-year-old North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski, whose present club, MTK Budapest, were relegated from Hungarian top flight, has hit a hurdle. (Press & Journal), external