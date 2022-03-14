Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Patrick Vieira is doing a great job at Crystal Palace. They are good to watch going forward too, with plenty of width, and he has changed the formation and mentality of the team since taking over from Roy Hodgson - the focus before was being difficult to beat, but now it is on their attacking play.

The Eagles beat Manchester City at Etihad Stadium earlier in the season and I am sure they will have another good go at City on Monday evening.

I still fancy City to come out on top, though. We saw in the Manchester derby how good they can be and I'd be surprised if their levels dropped here. They know they have got Liverpool breathing down their necks.

ArrDee's prediction: Palace fans are the loudest I have ever come across, but City will still win. 0-3

