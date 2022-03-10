Pep Guardiola is treating Manchester City's game with Crystal Palace on Monday evening as "a final" and says he appreciates how tough it will be to get three points.

"It is always a difficult place to go and it always has been difficult for us against Palace, home and away," he said.

"They're doing really well. Seeing their run, just one defeat in eight games, it's a final for us, we know it."

Guardiola heaped praise on Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira who is having a successful first season as a Premier League manager.

"He knows perfectly this league, the stadiums, the media, the smell of the competition," Guardiola said.

"He is one of the best players of all times in this league and I'm happy he's going well.

"They have physicality, organisation and and quality up front."