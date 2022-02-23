Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to Match of the Day: "We were punished harshly for having ability to block the crosses and shots from the edge of the box, for large parts it was fairly even, the problem was when the ball arrived they took their chances and scored goals.

"The last two we can't complain about, but we didn't do enough to block the shot or cross - it was a comfortable win for Crystal Palace without them having to outplay us.

"It is a harsh defeat in terms of the scorleine, to win by 4-1 was harsh on the Watford players today and the effort they put in.

"When you get a very good away win, everyone expects you to come out and win because that is what the dreams are made of, unfortunately it doesn't always work that way. That is something we have to accept and musn't allow it to affect what we do in future matches."