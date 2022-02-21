Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Pick your Reds starting line-up

Manchester United visit Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League meeting on Wednesday, but who will make it into Ralf Rangnick's starting XI?

Will Raphael Varane return or will Victor Lindelof, superb against Leeds, retain his place at centre-back? Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot at right-back?

Will midfielder Fred be rewarded for his goalscoring substitute's appearance at Elland Road, and will Rangnick shake up his forward line again? Jesse Lingard enjoyed a rare start at Leeds, but will Marcus Rashford return in Madrid?

Pick the line-up you'd like to see and share it on social media