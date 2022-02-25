Leeds v Tottenham: Team news

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are available for selection after hamstring and head injuries respectively.

However, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Leo Hjelde remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur misses out due to the ankle injury that caused him to be substituted at half-time against Burnley.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp and defender Japhet Tanganga are still absent.

